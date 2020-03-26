Interim Health Minister Nelu Tataru - biography

The Health Minister Victor Costache has stepped down from the ministry's top position on Wednesday morning. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban took note of it and announced the new Interim Minister, the Secretary of State with the Health Ministry, Nelu Tataru.

* * *Nelu Tataru was born on 30 September 1972, in eastern Vaslui. He graduated with the Faculty of General Medicine with the Iasi Medicine and Pharmacy University (UMF) in 1998. He afterwards graduated from a course of Public Institutions Management in 2004 and a course of General Surgery in 2006, both with the UMF Iasi. In 2007 he graduated from the National School of Public Health and Sanitary Management, and in 2009 he completed a specialisation in digestive endoscopy, also at the UMF Iasi.Since 2011, Tataru is a Doctor of Sciences, as a graduate of the UMF Iasi Doctoral School.He is a surgeon.Nelu Tataru used to be a Liberal local counselor in the town of Husi, then the leader of the PNL Husi, then a PNL Senator of Vaslui from December 2012.Furthermore, Tataru was a member of the Romanian-Moldovan Joint Committee for European Integration and a member of the Select Joint Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for Romania's accession to the Schengen Space. Tataru used to be a member of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Estonia, the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Philippines, chairman of the Parliamentary Friendship Group with Greece.Nelu Tataru was also a member of the Defence, Public Order and National Security Committee and secretary of the Committee for Human Rights, Cults and National Minorities Issues of the Romanian Senate, according to www.senat.ro.