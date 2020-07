Interim PSD leader Ciolacu: We won't vote on draft regarding quarantine until the PM comes to Parliament

Interim leader of the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Marcel Ciolacu has said the Social Democrats will only vote on the draft law on quarantine and isolation, in the Senate, when the Prime Minister and the Health Minister come to Parliament to clarify certain aspects related to it.

"The law, in the form submitted by the Orban Government to the Deputies Chamber, is a bad law, and now the Senate is the decision-making forum. (...) We will continue to debate on this topic at the Senate, both with the CSM (Supreme Council of Magistrates) and the organisations fighting for the citizens' rights and liberties. We cannot accept this law and we cannot vote on it. (...) The law, in the form submitted by the Government to Parliament, did not have the approval of the Ministry of Justice. (...) We will not vote on this law until the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health come to clarify all the aspects under debate at this point," Ciolacu stated on Monday, at the end of the meeting of the National Executive Council (CExN) of the PSD.