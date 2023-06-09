International astronauts come to Romania between 11 and 14 June.

International astronauts will be present in Bucharest from 11 to 14 June to take part in the AIM Higher Romania event organized by Space for a Better World and OP Global Events, under the patronage of the Research, Innovation and Digitization Ministry, told Agerpres.

According to a press release, the event will be attended by astronauts Nicole Stott, NASA Astronaut, Aquanaut & Artist, Dumitru Prunariu - Romanian cosmonaut, Sara Sabry - the first and only astronaut from Africa, Michael Lopez-Allegria, NASA and Axiom astronaut (online) and Dr. Soyeon Yi, the first and only astronaut from South Korea, specialized in biotechnology (online).

The astronauts will participate on 11 and 12 June, in the Poli SpaceFest organised by the University Politehnica of Bucharest, the biggest event in Romania dedicated to the exploration of outer space and the opportunities it offers.

The event will include from meetings organized for the public present at the Poli SpaceFEST with the three astronauts present, question and answer sessions, practical activities and the construction of a huge space artwork on the grounds of the University Politehnica of Bucharest, to trajectories for a career in space, competitions for pupils and students or activities for the entire family, innovative technologies, space experiences using VR and AR, robotics demonstrations, rockets.

On 13 June, the the B2B Space & Tech Innovation Summit takes place at the Palace of Parliament, featuring group discussions highlighting topics such as space business, entrepreneurship, agriculture, energy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, business development and investment opportunities, workforce development, as well as discussions on space inclusion and technology needs.

On 14 June, the AIM Higher Gala will take place, with the theme "Cosmic Chic", an awards ceremony for each astronaut attending the event.