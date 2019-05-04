The international conference "Future of Europe. Perspectives of Contemporary Developments" will be held in Sibiu from Wednesday to Friday, organized in the context of the EU Summit of 9 May.

The event is organized by "Lucian Blaga" University of Sibiu, in collaboration with the Center for Conflict Prevention and Early Warning Bucharest, agerpres.ro informs.

According to the program posted on the conference's website, President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, Prime Minister of Estonia, Juri Ratas, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, Ambassador of Lithuania to Romania, Arvydas Pocius and the former President of the European Parliament, Hans-Gert Pottering were invited to participate in the event.

Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu, Minister Delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba, Minister of National Defense Gabriel Les, Chief of Staff Nicolae Ciuca, as well as political leaders such as Victor Ponta, Dacian Ciolos, Dan Barna and Eugen Tomac are also expected to attend the conference.

According to a release of the organizers, the panel that prepares the opening of this event is dedicated to education and research and is titled "Education and Research Where to?" This panel will be attended by representatives of Romanian academic education, researchers and students.

The event will take place under the High Patronage of the President of Romania and under the patronage of the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union.