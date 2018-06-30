stiripesurse.ro

  
     
International Festival of Theatre Schools 2018, in Bucharest, 2-8 July

teatru

The City Hall, through its Centre for Youth of Bucharest Municipality is organising, 2 through 8 July, the International Festival of Theatre Schools 2018 - FIST. 


At its fifth edition, FIST is present in Bucharest for the second year in a row. 

"The festival is dedicated to Romanian and international theatre, by staging in Bucharester theatres the most representative productions of the moment. FIST brings to the fore-front cultural-artistic activities, over the course of seven days, in view of educating and developing the youth, to increase the quality of education and to meet the European standards," reads a press release of Bucharest City Hall. 

Participating in FIST 2018 are the most appreciated and highest-rated theatre schools in Romania, France, Italy, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia, Hungary and the Republic of Moldova, represented by young artists - the promoters of the best quality theatre and explorers of the Romanian and international cultural values. 

Throughout the entire festival, entrance is free, within the limit of available seats. 

The festival is organised in partnership with the FIST Association, the National University of Theatre and Film "I.L. Caragiale", Lucia Sturdza Bulandra Theatre and Metropolis Youth Theatre. 

Details about the event can be found on pe www.ctmb.eu, www.fistromania.ro and on the festival's Facebook page.

