International reserves – July 2019

On 31 July 2019, the National Bank of Romania’s foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 35,473 million, compared to EUR 32,569 million on 30 June 2019.

During the month, the following flows were recorded:

EUR 3,633 million worth of inflows representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance’s accounts (including the amount resulting from the Ministry of Public Finance’s Eurobond issues with a nominal value of EUR 2,000 million) and the European Commission’s account, and other;

EUR 729 million worth of outflows representing changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt, and other.

The gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes. However, following the change in the international price of gold, its value amounted to EUR 4,280 million.

On 31 July 2019, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at EUR 39,753 million, compared to EUR 36,706 million on 30 June 2019.

During August 2019, the payments due on the foreign currency-denominated public and publicly guaranteed debt amount to approximately EUR 176 million.