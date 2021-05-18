IntMin Bode: 45,000 persons tried to enter Romania in 2020, 35,000 were returned at the border

Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Tuesday that he cannot provide hard data regarding the number of foreign nationals who entered Romania in 2020, but added that "indicatively," 35,000 of 45,000 nationals who tried to enter Romania, coming mainly form the Western Balkans route, were returned at the border.

"If we were to provide figures, I can tell you that last year 45,000 nationals tried to enter Romania from various routes, especially from the Western Balkans route, meaning Serbia, as well as Bulgaria and Ukraine 35,000 - I give you round figures, they are not exact - were returned at the border. Only 10,000 entered Romania under the provisions of international treaties on migrants and asylum seekers," said Bode after attending a joint meeting of Parliament's defence committees.

Asked how many people entered Romania fraudulently, the minister said he had already mentioned that.

"I gave an example: out of 45,000, 10,000 managed to enter Romania illegally," Bode said.

Regarding those who apply to stay in Romania, the minister said that their share is below 10%.

"We offer them what the international treaties guarantee: the right to accommodation, to food. Let's be honest, I think the share of those who want to stay in Romania is below 10% or maybe even lower than that. Most, above 90%, want to follow their families, maybe there are already family members in the western countries and they want to get there," Bode concluded.