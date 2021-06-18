IntMin Bode: Afghan author of Timisoara de Nord Train Station murder caught on Athens airport

The Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode,on Friday stated, in Timisoara, that the Afghan migrant who killed a compatriot in the Timisoara de Nord Train Station, back in April, was caught on Thursday night in an airport in Athens, with procedures unfolding to have him escorted to Romania to be legally held accountable for the deed he committed.

"Following the international police cooperation (...), last night an Afghan citizen, who committed the murder at the Timisoara Nord Train Station, was held into custody in Greece. The procedure has been initiated to bring him back to Romania from Greece. He was caught in an airport in Athens," informed Lucian Bode.

The Minister added that he will request an investigation to see the route where the Afghan migrant left the country and under what conditions he left Romania.

At the end of April, the Timis Court admitted the prosecutor's request to the Timis Prosecutor's Office and ordered a 30-day pre-trial arrest warrant, in absentia, in the name of the Afghan citizen who killed one of his compatriots and stabbed another.

In fact, it was noted that during the afternoon of April 19, the defendant, an Afghan citizen, while traveling with three other Afghan migrants, on a street in Timisoara, allegedly stabbed the victim, also a migrant, in the back, and also injured another migrant, who was taken to hospital.