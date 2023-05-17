IntMin Bode, after Parliament passed changes to Criminal Code: Toughening up some punishments - a deterrent role

Interior Minister Lucian Bode, the initiator of a draft amendment to the Criminal Code which the Chamber of Deputies passed on Wednesday, says that "toughening up certain penalties has a deterrent role for those who commit crimes" and is "in no way" a law "against those who observe the democratic rules of peaceful public expression."

"The Chamber of Deputies, as the decision-making body, passed today the legislative initiative to amend the Criminal Code that I initiated together with Senator Nicolae Ciuca. I thank my fellow deputies who understood the importance of these amendments for a safe social climate and did not distort their meaning. We have a major responsibility towards the citizens of this country, and toughening up certain penalties has a deterrent role for those who commit crimes," Bode wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, "the purpose of the regulations is to protect lives and to have a safe public space for our children and families, where we provide protection for vulnerable people against violent anti-social acts."

"It is by no means a law against those who observe the democratic rules of peaceful public expression, but it will provide the necessary framework for strengthening the authority of the state to punish more harshly those crimes, especially in their aggravated form, which harm the physical integrity of persons. There was a lot of excitement around this project, but following the parliamentary debates, we reached a balanced version, with a strong preventive and deterrent role. Those who disregard the law and do so by using physical violence or taking advantage of the victim's limited capacity to react must be sanctioned more severely," the Liberal minister said. AGERPRES