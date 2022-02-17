IntMin Bode calls on Romanian Police to assume responsibility of management projects and entire activity

Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode called on the Romanian Police, during the presentation of the 2021 report activity, to assume responsibility of the management projects, objectives and the entire activity they carry out.

"The responsibility that this structure has - through its employees - towards the citizens and the society is immense and, therefore, it must find the best methods to live up to expectations. Good results have been presented in the report activity, but also serious commitments for future activity. The figures show a sustained activity, with notable results, but such statistics should not be reassuring to anyone," Bode wrote in a post on his Facebook page.

He considers that the most sensitive level remains that of the change of mentality and the adoption of a modern approach, adapted to the context and the problems, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I also emphasized that only those employees who meet the professional rigors and who live up to the expectations of the citizen should find their place in the system. This is an essential condition for institutional modernization and an imperative for ensuring the citizens' safety. The police must not forget that they are permanently in the public service, and the relationship with the citizen must therefore be based on legality and professionalism," says Bode.

The Minister drew attention to the need for more involvement to train generations of police officers in a culture of integrity, responsibility and respect for the law and citizens.

"Last year, important steps were taken in several directions in order to increase the performance and efficiency of the activity of the Police: radical measures were taken to improve the educational process, the process to implement the concept of reducing staff shortages was started, functional training structures have been set up at the level of each county police inspectorate, competitions have been launched for the filling of management positions in order to reduce as much as possible the cases of temporary appointments," Bode's post further shows.