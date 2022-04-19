IntMin Bode: Elena Udrea will be brought to Romania after decision on extradition remains final

Elena Udrea will be brought to Romania after the decision of a Bulgarian court regarding her extradition remains final, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, declared on Tuesday.

"The procedure is a well-known, international one. As soon as this decision remains final, it can be appealed within five days. The international police cooperation center will initiate international proceedings in such cases and will bring Ms. Udrea to the country. How this will happen, the police will decide. Given the very short distance between Sofia and Bucharest, we are talking about the possibility of her being transferred to Romania by land," Bode said at the Parliament Palace.

According to the minister, the procedures are very clear and the duration will be communicated by the Police, in collaboration with the Bulgarian side.

Elena Udrea can be extradited to Romania, a court in Sofia decided on Tuesday. The court accepted the request of the Romanian authorities who demanded that Elena Udrea be extradited to Romania in order to serve her six-year prison sentence in the case related to the organization of the Bute Gala. The decision can be appealed by Udrea in five days.