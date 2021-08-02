IntMin Bode: First stage to test way in which electronic ID card is used

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, stated on Monday that a first stage of the implementation of the electronic identity cards will imply testing the way in which this document is used and the way in which the infrastructure responds to the technical demands.

"Here we are speaking of two stages - the first stage - we estimate this will last 5-6 months, in which the first electronic ID cards will be issued and will be gradually introduced into circulation for persons with ages between 14 and 18 and for children with ages between 0 and 14 years old. In this stage, the way in which the electronic ID card is used will be tested, as well as the way in which the infrastructure meets the technical demands," said Bode, in a press conference in central-western Cluj-Napoca.

He mentioned that, according to European regulations - transposed into national legislation, the first electronic ID card should be issued no later than August 2, 2021, Agerpres informs.

"This is happening, it's a commitment of Romania that, thus, we honor. Today the first request will be submitted. We believe that in this pilot project we will issue around 5,000 electronic ID cards until the end of 2021, here, in Cluj-Napoca," Bode also said.

The Minister explained that a second stage is to follow, estimated to last 4-5 months, in which the capacity to receive requests and the volume of electronic ID cards issued will increase, for the purpose of determining production needs.

"For the implementation of both stages there are 200,000 chips available at this moment. The production of electronic ID cads represents a complex process and cannot be finalized in less than 10 days - thus we are speaking of a deadline of at least 10 days until which it can be handed, with the addition of the transport period, given that they will be produced in a centralized manner in Bucharest. It's very important to have answers for all eventual shortcomings of the project, for the moment when we will enter the national stage. This will happen in 18 months," said the Minister of Internal Affairs