IntMin Bode: For Romania, Germany's involvement in supporting accession to Schengen area is extremely important

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, stated, on Thursday, following a meeting with his German counterpart, Nancy Faeser, that Germany's involvement in supporting Romania's accession to the Schengen area "matters enormously".

"For Romania, Germany's involvement in supporting the accession to the Schengen area matters enormously! In this sense, today [Thursday], I had an excellent bilateral meeting in Berlin with Nancy Faeser, Germany's Federal Minister of the Interior. Our discussions have aimed at Romania's accession to the Schengen area, as well as the intensification of joint actions at the European level to prevent and combat illegal migration on the Balkan Route", Lucian Bode wrote on his Facebook page.

At the same time, the Minister of Internal Affairs says that he expressed Romania's interest in the development of exchanges of expertise with the German authorities regarding the management of the Schengen borders, as well as the possibility of benefiting from the experience of the German authorities in the management of migration challenges in crisis situations, from the perspective of a Schengen state.

"I conveyed my appreciation to my counterpart for the presence of German experts during the two voluntary Schengen evaluation visits, which took place recently in Romania, which certified Romania's high level of preparation for accession. The professionalism of the experts from Germany made it possible to accurately reflect this high level of training," says Bode.

Lucian Bode also says that the Federal Minister of the Interior of Germany assured him that in the coming period he will "firmly and vehemently" support a decision favorable to Romania on December 8." He appreciated this step as a contribution to European unity and security in the context of the current challenges", shows the minister. AGERPRES