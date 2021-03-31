IntMin Bode: I am surprised that parliamentarians do not know the regulation

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, voiced surprise, on Wednesday, with the fact that "the parliamentarians do not know the regulation", in the context in which he found out that Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) representatives will arrive at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) to request an "urgent" meeting with him, according to AGERPRES.

"If we are talking about AUR parliamentarians, it means that they have been in Parliament in vain since oath taking, because the parliamentarians get in touch with a minister from the Romanian Government institutionally, through the interpellation, the question, during the 'Government Hour', at the specialized committee. This is the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it is not a village without dogs. (...) Parliamentarians have rights and obligations, their obligation is to know the law, to know under what conditions they can discuss with a Government member. Of course, in the transparency that characterizes us, we have talked to each one. There is no question of not talking, not explaining, but I am surprised that parliamentarians do not know the rules," Bode said when he arrived at the MAI headquarters.

AUR MPs announced that they would be in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Wednesday to request an "urgent" meeting with Minister Lucian Bode, demanding the "immediate suspension of those involved in the abuses committed last night in Braila against peaceful protesters, some of them minors."