IntMin Bode: I reccommend Romania who want to go to the seaside on May 1 to have confidence in doing so

The Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, recommends to all those who want to go to the seaside on the weekend of May 1 "to have confidence in doing so," and to observe the sanitary protection measures.

"I recommend to all Romanians who want to travel to the seaside for that weekend to do it in confidence, the Ministry of Interior will be present there to protect them, to limit the spread of the virus. We will not be there to punish the citizens," Bode said in front of the MAI headquarters.

Regarding the May 1 and Easter measures, Bode specified that the hotels and pensions will operate at a maximum capacity of 70pct, and the regulations valid throughout the country will be applied on the coast as well."We went out three weeks before, to be able to say exactly what to expect - first of all, I said - how we regulated the activity of the economic agents during the winter holidays, so we regulated the activity at the seaside on May 1, Namely, the accommodation units can occupy a maximum of 70pct of their capacity. The rest of the regulations apply equally throughout the country and on the coast, obviously, taking into account that index per thousand inhabitants, and each restaurant's recommendable capacity to use - 30pct, 50pct, depending on this situation," Bode said.Regarding travel, Bode pointed out that the restrictions on the movement of persons are lifted, on Easter, between 8.00 pm and 5.00 am, for travel to and from religious services.