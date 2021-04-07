IntMin Bode: Practically impossible for Judicial Police to pass under Ministry of Justice

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, declared on Tuesday, in southeastern Constanta, that it is practically impossible for the judicial police officers, who represent 60% of the Romanian Police, to pass under the Ministry of Justice, a conclusion reached by both the representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and those of the Ministry of Justice, agerpres.ro confirms.

"The governing program provides for the takeover of the Judicial Police from the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the Ministry of Justice. Following discussions we had institutionally with the Ministry of Justice, both we and the Ministry of Justice have concluded that this is virtually impossible, because we are talking about 28,000 Judicial Police police officers, out of the 48,000 police officers that the Romanian Police has today, 60 percent of the Romanian Police should, according to this regulation, pass under the Ministry of Justice, which would create a big problem. in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and an equally big problem for the Ministry of Justice, because it could not manage them," said Bode.

The Minister stated that it is intended to develop a guide for the Judicial Police employee.

"The Ministry of Justice proposes, among other things, the extension of the Prosecutor's Office structures where police officers of the Judicial Police to be seconded, proposes a regulation of salaries, proposes a matter related to the period of secondment and, in these conditions, I said yes, we agree to discuss, in a bill assumed and debated publicly. We received this bill for approval, it was not put in transparency and public debate, which I believe will happen in the next period, (...), when that working group starts working. There, we will talk very clearly about a guide for the career of the Judicial Police officer, because as things stand today, it is not okay," said the Minister of Internal Affairs.

According to him, through such a guide of the judicial police officer, only the police officers who qualify at the highest level from a professional point of view will be able to work at with the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA).

"Practically, today, a police officer seconded to DNA, for example, at the moment when the mandate expires, we receive at the Ministry of Internal Affairs a request for an extension of that mandate for another 3 years and I think we would need a guide for a Judicial Police officer, so that you know that if out of the 28,000 Judicial Police officers 1,000 want to reach DNA, out of the 1,000, can be selected the 150 that this elite structure of the Romanian prosecutor's offices needs, so that the prosecutor's office will not come and say I want you to second Popescu to DNA. And out of the 1,000 who qualify professionally at the highest level, the best can be recruited. In the end, we need a middle ground, a dialogue, a debate. I am convinced that we will reach a form so that the objective we are pursuing, that of reducing crime in Romania, is achieved," said Lucian Bode.