Romania "is not facing a migration crisis", and the migration pressure at Romania's borders has no "significant" variations in the first four months of this year, compared to 2020, the Minister of Internal Affairs (MAI), Lucian Bode, said on Tuesday in a joint meeting of the Defense Committees of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies.

"It is wrong to present the phenomenon of migration as a national crisis. Since 2015, illegal migration has been one of the main challenges for institutions at the level of the European Union and for the national authorities, both transit and destination states, which have to find a balance between the need to combat illegal migration and the associated criminal phenomena, namely the management of migratory flows in accordance with the provisions of international humanitarian law," said Bode.

"The developments at the western border of Romania have registered increases lately, but the situation is managed efficiently by the competent institutions and here I am referring to the MAI structures. (...) The large number of migrants in the western counties of the country represent a reality. Since the beginning of the migration crisis, Romania has remained a transit country, (...) as the direction of travel for illegal migrants has been mainly from Serbia and Bulgaria to Hungary. Compared to other European countries, the situation at national level stands within the same coordinates, without significant variations in the first four months of 2021 compared to 2020," added Lucian Bode.