IntMin Bode: Romania was, is and will remain trustworthy partner of the US

Romania was, is and will remain a trustworthy partner of the United States of America, and the bilateral relation is very strong has evolved very much in the past decades, wrote, on Wednesday, on Facebook, Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode, who is visiting Washington, on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the launch of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA.

"It is a good moment to extend our actions towards the common challenges we face, given that we are going through one of the gravest humanitarian and security crises since the end of the Second World War," Bode emphasized.According to the Minister, the Strategic Partnership has decisively influenced Romania's evolution in the past 25 years, and Romania is today "one of the closest US allies in the world.""Upon the anniversary, I am glad I was able to celebrate this special moment in Washington, together with US officials and partners and representatives of the Romanian community in the USA. The bilateral relation between Romania and the USA is very strong and has evolved very much in the past decades, and the Romanian community here had a special contribution in this sense. The support offered by the USA all these years was defining and strengthened the political, economic and security profile of Romania in the world," Lucian Bode also wrote.The Minister of Internal Affairs thanked Romania's Ambassador in Washington, Andrei Muraru, and his team, who participated in the event held on the occasion of the 25th anniversary since the launch of the Romania - USA Strategic Partnership."I remain deeply committed to consolidating and developing the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the USA, as well as our transatlantic relation," Bode said.A delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, led by Lucian Bode, is conducting an official visit to the USA, in the May 16-18 period. AGERPRES