IntMin Bode, US ambassador Kavalec discuss Romania's accession to Visa Waiver Program

Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode met on Wednesday with the new US ambassador to Romania, Kathleen Ann Kavalec, an important topic of discussion being Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver Program.

"The US is Romania's main strategic partner and a particularly important ally for us. In terms of home affairs, under the auspices of the Strategic Partnership, Romania and the US have very good bilateral relations and a deep dialogue, and coordination between the Ministry of Internal Affairs and law enforcement institutions in the US is going very well. We highlighted this during our discussion and stressed that we want to expand this cooperation in the areas of our concern, because transatlantic coordination, especially in the current international security context, is particularly important," wrote Lucian Bode on his Facebook page.

The Internal Affairs minister told the US official that Romania's access to the Visa Waiver program is one of the Government's priorities.

"A very important topic of today's discussions was Romania's accession to the Visa Waiver program. I told Madam Ambassador that Romania's inclusion in the program is one of the priorities of the Romanian Government and a matter of particular interest for Romanian citizens. Romania's accession would represent a recognition of its status as strategic partner of the USA and would reflect the solidarity that exists between our citizens. I particularly appreciated the openness of the American partners to move forward on this file, and I thanked Madam Ambassador for her personal support for Romania's inclusion in the Visa Waiver program," said Bode.AGERPRES