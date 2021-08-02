 
     
IntMin Bode: We are starting issuing electronic identity cards under a pilot project in Cluj-Napoca

Interior Minister Lucian Bode announced on Monday the start of a pilot programme for the issuance of electronic identity cards under a pilot project carried out in Cluj-Napoca.

"Today, we are starting issuing electronic identity cards under a pilot project, for which we have chosen the city of Cluj-Napoca. We found here an opening from the local mayor, Emil Boc, from his team, for the implementation of this pilot project, and I want to thank them for their interest in this pilot project," Bode said at the headquarters of the Cluj-Napoca Directorate for the Registration of Persons.

Under this pilot project, 5,000 electronic identity cards will be issued. There was also a technical presentation of the project, Agerpres informs.

"I would like to thank the technical teams of the Ministry of Interior, who, in collaboration with institutional partners, have put this pilot project into practice on their own," Bode said.

