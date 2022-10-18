IntMin Lucian Bode welcomes EP resolution on accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen area

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, welcomed the resolution adopted on Tuesday by the European Parliament (EP) regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area, emphasizing the reconfirmation of the EP's "constant" position of "firm" support for our country's efforts and the entire path to achieve this goal.

"I thank the members of the European Parliament for today's vote and for underlining Romania's outstanding efforts in managing the external borders and ensuring European security, elements that correctly reflect what Romania has continuously demonstrated to its European partners. I am happy for this recognition from the European Parliament and I hope that we will see the positive echoes of the resolution passed today as soon as possible by adopting the accession decision," Bode wrote on Facebook. AGERPRES