The Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, said, on Tuesday, that in the past 24 hours as many as 124 Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) employees have been infected with the novel coronavirus, and since the start of the pandemic 4,117 were infected with COVID-19, nine persons dying.

Vela announced that a center for autoimmune plasma transfusions will be established in the Gerota Hospital of the MAI.