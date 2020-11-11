IntMin Vela: It is 'D' day for fighting crime in Romania; 619 searches nationwide

Minister of Internal Affairs Marcel Vela announced that, on Wednesday, 619 searches were carried out at the level of the entire country in order to fight crime, according to AGERPRES.

"I chose this day - 'D' day, because it will be easy to remember for those who will analyze the activity of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI). 'D' day, 11.11. Romania. (...) It is the biggest action performed by the MAI in recent years for combating crime in Romania," said Vela in a press statement at the MAI headquarters.



He said 3,000 police staff, gendarmes, border guards conducted 619 actions, out of which 489 searches and 130 raids.



"The 130 raids were for the enforcing pre-trial arrest warrants and some European arrest warrants. Targeted were 21 criminal groups dealing with drug trafficking, human trafficking, migrant trafficking, pimping, economic crimes, usury and blackmail", added Marcel Vela.



The minister specified that the damage caused by the 21 criminal groups was 190 million lei and 160,000 euros.



"Of the 489 searches, 386 are on organized crime, 36 in the judiciary area, 46 on economic and financial crime and 21 on crimes related to weapons and ammunition," Vela said.