IntMin Vela: Movement of all persons outside home, forbidden, with some exceptions

The movement of all persons outside their home or household will be forbidden with the issue of the Military Ordinance of 24 March, with some exceptions, Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced.

"The movement of persons outside their home/household is only allowed: in professional interest, including the movement between the home/household and the place/places of conducting the professional activity and back (...), the movement for ensuring goods covering the basic needs of persons and pets/domestic animals, as well as necessary goods for conducting the professional activity (...), for medical assistance that cannot be postponed or done remotely, for justified reasons, such as child care/company, assistance of elderly, ill or disabled persons, death of a family member and short walks, in the vicinity of the home related to the individual physical activity of persons," Vela said in a statement held at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters.Exceptions from this interdictions are also the movement for donating blood, as well as for humanitarian or volunteerism purposes, the movement for conducting agricultural activities or the movement of agricultural producers for trading agri-food products.Vela pointed out that all team sports activities are forbidden, adding that he noticed several persons went out to play football - activity to be now forbidden.