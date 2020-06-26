IntMin Vela on trafficking in persons report: MAI has acted constantly, so we have a positive assessment in 2020

The Interior Ministry (MAI) took note of the United States Department of State report regarding the prevention and combat of trafficking in persons in 2019 and is constantly working on reducing human trafficking, so this year's assessment be positive, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Friday.

"Yesterday, we took note of the US Department of State report regarding the assessment of the activity in the prevention and combat of trafficking in persons in 2019. The report shapes up the general image of the anti-trafficking activities in Romania and recommends in which area there can be made further progress. This year, the authorities in Romania have shown a constant concern for the prevention and combat of human trafficking. The Interior Ministry, through its specialised structures, the Romanian Police and the National Agency against Trafficking in Persons are currently working together with domestic and international partners to reduce the size of human trafficking and this can be seen in the results obtained," Vela stated at a joint news conference with Ambassador of the US in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman, Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu and Prosecutor General Gabriela Scutea.He added that the Interior Ministry has constantly acted so that this year's assessment be positive."So we can avoid a negative report for the third year in a row. I mean the third year in a row because in 2018 and 2019, didn't have a good assessment," Velea underscored.The Interior Ministry has done its duty in everything that means combating and preventing trafficking in persons, although in this semester of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was the main concern of all authorities, the Minister said."In this regard, I would like to mention the talks carried out with the Justice Ministry, the Public Ministry, the Labour and Social Protection Ministry, the Education and Research Ministry, as well as with representatives of international organisations and civil society who manifested concern and receptivity in the sense of identifying the best solutions. I assure you that the Interior Ministry remains further committed to cooperate both with other Romanian authorities and with the civil society and foreign partners, in order to identify concrete solutions and have a fully integrated response in the general issue of combating and preventing trafficking in persons," Vela also said.Marcel Vela showed that he wasn't using a figure of speech when he said 'zero tolerance for crime.'"The Orban Government has confirmed so far that it allocated the largest resources for mobility within the MAI, very soon, we will also announce the largest acquisition for the endowment of policemen, an endowment that has been awaited for over 40 years. Reforming is a priority for this ministry, an elite institution of the Romanian state, so it can become again that institution in the service of the citizen, respected and appreciated," Vela added.