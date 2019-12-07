IntMin Vela: Some dignitaries confuse institution they represent with their own firm or property

Interior Minister Marcel Vela said on Saturday, in Resita, that some dignitaries confuse the institution they represent with their own firm or property, but these practices will have to end, because "we have moved on to a new stage.""I would like to tell you that we have moved on to a new stage. We must behave normally, have normal institutions, have normal relations and not have them overlap with one another. If you are a politician and you have firms you shouldn't participate in tenders. It is only natural that in such situations, the law will have its say. It is not normal for a prefect to intervene with the police not to exercise its prerogatives, because at some point it will come out. I think this administrative juvenility should end and we must move on to a new stage, of normality. Unfortunately, too many times, some dignitaries confuse the institution they represent with their own firm or property. I wanted to give this message here, at home, because I said at my investiture as a minister, that I declare war on the interlopers and those who brake and impede Romania's development," affirmed Vela, present at the investiture ceremony of the new prefect of Caras-Severin County.
