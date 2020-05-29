 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

IntMin Vela:Activity of open air, indoor and olympic swimming pools is in no way resumed from June 1

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Marcel Vela gest

Minister of Internal Affairs Marcel Vela stated on Friday that the open air, indoor, and olympic swimming pools, will not be open since June 1, only beaches, in certain conditions.

"In the open air or indoor swimming pools activities are forbidden from June 1. If the epidemiological situation, the medical statistic is good, after the analysis made by specialists before June 15, obviously this possibility will be taken into account. But, from Monday on, the activity of open air, indoor and olympic swimming pools is in no way resumed," said Vela, while visiting the Border Crossing Point Nadlac I (west, on the border with Hungary).

He mentioned that people will be able to go to the beach, if the health safety measures are respected.

"The authorized beaches will be open from June 1. In conditions of medical, health safety, only on chaise-longues and only with a distance between these chaise-longues (...) But, we still have to respect the rules regarding mask wearing, regarding distancing, with all that means our behaviour, so that from June 15 we have the possibility to go into a new stage of relaxation, towards a normal life and stage," said the Interior Minister.

Marcel Vela recalled that from June 1 onward the affidavit for leaving the locality or the metropolitan area is not necessary anymore.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.