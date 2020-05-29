IntMin Vela:Activity of open air, indoor and olympic swimming pools is in no way resumed from June 1

Minister of Internal Affairs Marcel Vela stated on Friday that the open air, indoor, and olympic swimming pools, will not be open since June 1, only beaches, in certain conditions.

"In the open air or indoor swimming pools activities are forbidden from June 1. If the epidemiological situation, the medical statistic is good, after the analysis made by specialists before June 15, obviously this possibility will be taken into account. But, from Monday on, the activity of open air, indoor and olympic swimming pools is in no way resumed," said Vela, while visiting the Border Crossing Point Nadlac I (west, on the border with Hungary).

He mentioned that people will be able to go to the beach, if the health safety measures are respected.

"The authorized beaches will be open from June 1. In conditions of medical, health safety, only on chaise-longues and only with a distance between these chaise-longues (...) But, we still have to respect the rules regarding mask wearing, regarding distancing, with all that means our behaviour, so that from June 15 we have the possibility to go into a new stage of relaxation, towards a normal life and stage," said the Interior Minister.

Marcel Vela recalled that from June 1 onward the affidavit for leaving the locality or the metropolitan area is not necessary anymore.