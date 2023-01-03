Investigations after people dressed as Russian soldiers paraded in cars with letter 'Z', inciting violence

Police officers from the Bacau County Police Inspectorate (IPJ) have opened a criminal case in which they are investigating after, during a masked parade in Berzunti commune, several people dressed up as Russian soldiers and paraded in vehicles imitating the the military ones, having the letter "Z" inscribed, Agerpres informs.

"The Bacau police officers notified themselves ex officio about the video images appearing in the public space and started checks based on the Government's Emergency Ordinance No. 31 of 2002, in order to accurately establish the factual situation, and depending on the result they will take the necessary legal measures," the representatives of IPJ Bacau specified.In the images that appeared in the online space and that caused negative comments, the masked men from Berzunti appear dressed as Russian soldiers, in which allegories that symbolize military vehicles equipped with missiles and inscribed with the letter "Z".The messages sent by the representatives of the masked men from Berzunti incite violence and even rape.Every year, in the town of Bacau, Berzunti, there is a masked parade that addresses various themes.