Investment company controlled by Daniel Dines acquires 5% of One United Properties shares

The One United Properties developer, one of the main players in the Romanian real estate industry, announces that an investment company controlled by Daniel Dines, UiPath co-founder and CEO, acquired 5% of the company's shares controlled by Victor Capitanu and Andrei Diaconescu, agerpres reports.

"Romania has proven throughout the years that it is an excellent talent hub in various sectors, and the real estate industry potential is no exception. We believe in developing it in Romania, we are a long-term partner and we want to continue to invest in development projects of the One United Properties company," Daniel Dines declared.

One United Properties is one of the main real estate developers for state of the art residential projects, offices and mixed in Bucharest. The investment plan of the company targets to attract capital for developing residential and sustainable mixed real estate projects, with a higher focus on those addressed to the average and above average income segments, in both Bucharest, as well as in other main cities in Romania or the region."We are delighted to have among us an international caliber partner, who, along with the other shareholders, will contribute to developing our company and consolidating a strong Romanian brand," Victor Capitanu, co-founder and executive director of One United Properties said in his turn.One United Properties is an innovating company, dedicated to accelerating the adoption of construction practices for energy efficient, durable and healthy buildings.All the company's buildings have superior durability, energy efficient and wellness certificates, and the developer has been awarded in numerous galas and conferences in the field.One United Properties is the first Romanian real estate developer which was granted the international award "Best sustainable development" in the world at the International Property Awards 2019-2020.