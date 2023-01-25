 
     
Investment minister, working visit to Stamp Factory, on occasion of start of energy card printing, wrapping process

Marcel Boloș

The Minister of Investments and European Projects, Marcel Bolos, is on a working visit to the Stamp Factory on Wednesday, on the occasion of the start of the process of printing and wrapping energy cards, granted by the Government of Romania to vulnerable people in support of paying energy bills.

During the visit, Marcel Bolos will hold a press conference together with the president of the Romanian National Post Company, Valentin Stefan, during which they will present the calendar of the future stages of the card granting process.

Two weeks ago, the executive approved the Ordinance on the establishment of subsidized measures partially supported by European funds related to the 2014-2020 cohesion policy, for the categories of vulnerable people for the compensation of the energy price.

The approved normative act establishes some support measures paid partially from European funds related to the 2014-2020 cohesion policy for the categories of vulnerable people for energy price compensation.

Pensioners over 60, inclusive, with incomes below 2,000 RON (rd 406 euros), including, disability pensioners, with incomes below 2,000 RON, including, persons with serious, accentuated or medium disabilities, with incomes below 2,000 RON, including, families with support allowance, families/persons with social assistance.AGERPRES

