IOCN's Achimas-Cadariu talks about issue of cervical cancer in Romania at the World Health Summit

Medical Director of the Oncology Institute in Cluj Napoca (IOCN) Patriciu Achimas-Cadariu talked about the high incidence of cervical cancer in Romania at the World Health Summit 2019, the most important forum worldwide in terms of health policies.

"My presentation was about cancer and the discussion was about a problem of our country, cervical cancer, a disease which also affects the western world, as well as the less developed countries. It is a problem to which we also have prevention solutions - because we talked about prophylaxis, the combination of screening and vaccination - but, at the same time, we discussed the possible failures of prophylaxis, with direct reference to vaccination and screening and the combination between them," Patriciu Achimas-Cadariu told AGERPRES on Tuesday.He was the only Romanian to attend the summit in Berlin."The forum represents the most important organisation of health policies worldwide. It is organised annually and the theme is extremely complex, it concerns communicable, non-communicable diseases, health policies, priorities, crisis which can emerge and long-term policies, taking into account the development of research and new conquests in the area of medical research. My participation was with a group, the invitation being extended by Prof. Frank Ruhli, director of the Institute of Evolutionary Medicine of the University of Zurich, one of the universities belonging to the central group. Each speaker of the workshop presented a side of the application in their own field of this concept, which tries to explain not only why, but also how diseases occur, from an anthropological perspective, but also from the development of organisms, of the human species," Patriciu Achimas-Cadariu also said.This year's edition of the World Health Summit took place between 27-29 October, in Berlin, and was held under the high patronage of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.