Iohannis - NATO summit: We all stressed need for firm, strong response from Euro-Atlantic community

President Klaus Iohannis participated on Friday in videoconference system in the extraordinary meeting of NATO heads of state and government.

"Extraordinary NATO meeting following Russia's unjustified and unprovoked attack on Ukraine. We all stressed the need for a firm, coordinated and strong response from the Euro-Atlantic community," the head of state wrote on Twitter.

Iohannis also called for speeding up internal processes to take additional steps to strengthen the Eastern Flank's posture, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I strongly urge the acceleration of internal processes in order to adopt additional measures to strengthen the posture on the Eastern Flank. In this sense, we must immediately establish a more consolidated NATO presence, including a fighting group in Romania," the head of state added.