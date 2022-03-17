Iohannis, after meeting Estonian counterpart: Substantial reinforcement of NATO's entire eastern flank urgently needed

President Klaus Iohannis said that amid the current "highly concerning" security situation, there is an urgent need for a substantial and balanced reinforcement of NATO's entire eastern flank.

The Romanian head of state had one-on-one talks and official talks on Thursday afternoon with visiting Estonian counterpart Alar Karis.

"We had substantive discussions, given that the current security situation is highly concerning, particularly for the eastern flank states, both in the high north where Estonia is located, but especially in the southern Black Sea region where Romania sits. We urgently need a substantial and balanced reinforcement of the entire eastern flank, a united and strengthened forward presence. This is why Romania is working to further increase its allied military presence here," Klaus Iohannis said after meeting with Estonian President Alar Karis.

He said that he will also present Romania's priorities at the NATO Summit in Brussels next week, which will be also attended by U.S. President Joe Biden. AGERPRES