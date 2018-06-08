stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Iohannis announces decision to call special CSAT meeting for Brussels NATO Summit preparations

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Friday having decided to call a special meeting of the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) for talks on the upcoming NATO Summit in Brussels. 


"Romania has a most serious approach to these subjects, and in the light of the extremely important decisions that will be taken at the NATO Summit I decided to call a special CSAT meeting dedicated to preparations for this summit," said President Iohannis, specifying that the best suited date for the meeting will be picked upon his return to the country. 

"It obviously must take place quite soon, in the coming weeks, to best prepare our messages and approaches for the NATO Summit," Iohannis said. 

The head of the state emphasized that the Presidency and the officials in charge are constantly working together. "The Presidency and the Ministry of Defence are constantly working together, the CSAT Secretariat, the military, the ministry cooperate constantly, and we are already well prepared. This is only for the fine-tuning, including as regards the public messages," Iohannis said.

