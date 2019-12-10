Iohannis, at CSM: That stage with protocols is long over; I'll watch for it to never come back

President Klaus Iohannis gave assurances at the plenary meeting of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM) on Tuesday that he would "watch" over so that the system of justice protocols, but also the political intervention in the activity of magistrates don't ever return.

"That stage with protocols is long over and I will watch for it to never come back, and that stage of parties' interfering, not to generalize, in the organization of justice, also ended. As long as I remain, I guarantee it will not repeat," Iohannis said.In his opinion, justice should not be the subject of an election campaign in a normal functioning society."It is very true that in an election campaign, in a normal Romania, we have nothing to discuss about justice. Justice is carried out, it is not discussed. But for that, all the actors involved in these actions, not only the politicians, and the CSM, for example, must fully assume the role and responsibility for the part which they answer for before Romanians. And yes, I think that in normal Romania the judges judge right, the justice is independent, it does its job without being commented on in various political circuits, no politician tries to direct justice and no magistrate accepts discussions with politicians who try to direct justice. And I think that together, we now have the chance to do these things," said Klaus Iohannis.The CSM plenum meeting convened on Tuesday to elect its new leadership - the president and vice president. On the agenda of the CSM plenary session is also the presentation of the activity report of the institution for 2019, during the mandate of judge Lia Savonea - president and prosecutor Nicolae Andrei Solomon - vice-president.