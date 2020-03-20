Iohannis: Be responsible; each must strictly follow authorities' instructions

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a message making a call on responsibility and asking Romanians to follow the rules imposed by authorities.

"These days we are living a crisis that, just some months ago, seemed unconceivable to the entire humankind. I know that the life of each one of us has changed and that every day we fear for the health of our loved ones. To protect ourselves, we have taken and we shall have to continue to take severe measures. (...) Dear Romanians, be responsible. Each effort, no matter how small, is important to prevent the spreading of the epidemic. Let's show solidarity during these hard times, because it is up to us to get well over the situation we are in," Iohannis said in a message posted on the Presidential Administration website.He underscores the importance of respecting the rules imposed by the authorities."There are many uncertainties in this period, however there is one certainty above all. Together and only together we shall make it! We, Romanians, are a harshly tried people, but united we have overcome all tragedies and we have come out stronger from countless challenges. We'll do the same now! It matters a great deal that each one of us strictly follow the rules imposed by the authorities! Protect yourselves and the dear ones, keep distance, and don't shake hands and don't hung if you meet, don't get exposed and don't expose others to the peril of infection," Iohannis also says.The president voices himself deeply impressed with the wave of support coming from all those helping doctors and hospitals and are by the side of their fellow citizens in times of difficulty."These days we are at war for preserving humankind's health, our heroes in the first line of defence are the doctors and the medical staff. We owe it to them to strictly respect the recommendations, so that their tireless work shouldn't be in vain. It is vital that we limit the spreading of this dangerous virus, to give time to the doctors to cure those infected. (...) When the community works together with the authorities, the entire nation wins!," Iohannis also says