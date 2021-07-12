Iohannis congratulates Moldovan citizens on their clear choice for reforms, rule of law, European integration

President Klaus Iohannis offered congratulations to the citizens of the Republic of Moldova following Sunday's snap parliamentary elections, as well as Moldovan President Maia Sandu for her "courage, perseverance and vision".

"Congratulations to the citizens of the Republic of Moldova for their civic spirit and clear choice for reforms, rule of law and European integration! Congratulations, Maia Sandu, for your courage, perseverance and vision! Romania will be at the side of the Republic of Moldova, supporting its reform process and European course!," Iohannis wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Moldova's main pro-European party, Maia Sandu's center-right Action and Solidarity Party, scored a clear victory in Moldova's July 11 snap parliamentary elections, show the preliminary results presented by the Central Electoral Commission after the count of the ballots in 99.58 percent of the polling stations.