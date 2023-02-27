Iohannis: Contests for major prosecution agencies' heads, important step in accordance with new justice package

The contests for heads of the General Prosecutor's Office, the National Anticorruption Directorate and the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism represent "an important step", with the relevant procedures starting "from scratch", President Klaus Iohannis declared on Monday.

"Today's announcement by the justice minister is an important step in a direction we all want to be the right one. It's about duly putting up for competition the three top positions with the General Prosecutor's Office, the National Anticorruption Directorate and the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism, the management of these prosecutor's offices, in accordance with the new justice package. Interviews were organized at the ministry and the minister announced the resulting options. The next step is obviously the Superior Council of the Magistrates after which, if the proposals get the Council's approval, they will be referred to me and I will make an appropriate decision," the head of the Romanian state told a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel. AGERPRES