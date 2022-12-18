Iohannis conveys message on occasion of Hanukkah: Lights of the menorah celebrate faith, life and fraternity

President Klaus Iohannis conveyed a message on Sunday on the occasion of Hanukkah, in which he mentions that "the lights of the menorah celebrate faith, life and fraternity, keep alive the memory of those who participated in the building of modern Romania", told Agerpres.

"On the occasion of Hanukkah for Hebrew Year 5783, I send my warm greetings and congratulations to the leadership of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania - Mosaic Cult, as well as to all the members of the Jewish communities in our country. With each arm of the menorah, updating the metaphor of solidarity for the Jews of Romania and the whole world, Hanukkah ignites the flame of faith and hope. Generations of Jews have, over time, passed the torch of this beautiful tradition, sharing the wealth of our common values: freedom, truth, respect and love for fellow people. The lights of the menorah celebrate faith, life and fraternity, keep alive the memory of those who participated in the building of modern Romania. The inaugural ritual of the first evening of Hanukkah is also an occasion to evoke the remarkable contributions that the Jewish community in Romania has in building the common good," reads the Romanian president's message.

At the same time, he shows that "the 'Festival of Lights' urges us to reflect on the threat of extremism and xenophobia, which is proliferating in the contemporary world, and from which Romania is not spared either".

"The painful lessons of history must always represent an incentive that leads us to reject and firmly condemn hate speech. With the warmth and strength of these thoughts, I am with the Jewish communities in Romania united by the generous spirit of the Hanukkah celebration and I wish you that its light may bring you together, in communion, peace and prosperity. 'Hag Hanuka Sameah!'," says President Iohannis.

The message of the head of state was presented at the Choral Temple in Bucharest by Sergiu Nistor, presidential adviser with the Department of Culture, Religion and National Minorities.