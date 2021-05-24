Iohannis: Covid digital certificate will facilitate free movement, yet caution required to prevent discrimination

President Klaus Iohannis said today that the EU's Covid digital green certificate will facilitate free movement, but emphasized that it must not result in discrimination between European citizens.

"We have important topics on the agenda of discussions tonight and tomorrow all day. We have a discussion scheduled about the evolution of the pandemic and in relation to this there are two topics of major importance to us. The first is the Covid digital certificate that should be made available to European citizens within a reasonably fast timeframe and I think it is a good thing, this certificate will facilitate free movement, but we must take care that it doesn't lead to discrimination between European citizens," the Romanian President said before the Special meeting of the European Council taking place in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday, Agerpres informs.