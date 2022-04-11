Iohannis: 'EC handing over of accession questionnaire, important step on Republic of Moldova's European path'

President Klaus Iohannis states that the European Commission handing over of the accession questionnaire is an important step on the Republic of Moldova's European path.

"The handing over of the accession questionnaire by the European Commission is an important stage of the Republic of Moldova's European path, and Romania stands by it and offers its full support," the head of state wrote on Twitter on Monday, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Republic of Moldova received on Monday the questionnaire of the European Commission on the application for EU accession of the Republic of Moldova.