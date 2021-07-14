Iohannis: Educational system reform mandatory

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Wednesday, that the reform of the educational system is mandatory."Today is an extremely important day for the future of education in our country. We move forward together decisively towards the implementation of the Educated Romania project. I thank you for the collaboration until now and I am convinced that you will submit all efforts so that we change the Romanian education system for the better. Its reform is mandatory if we want future generations to benefit from quality education and real chances to be competitive in the continually and rapidly changing labor market. (...) The Educated Romania project is one very close to my soul, I believe it is at the same time a historical opportunity, but also a great responsibility for the current political class to generate change in the long-term, not only solve the specific issues of a single electoral cycle," the head of state also said, at the beginning of the Government sitting he is presiding over.
He stated that the Government "proved it is capable of managing complex situations and crises" and stated his conviction that the involvement of the Executive will make the operationalization of the Educated Romania project possible in a "predictable and efficient manner."
President Iohannis emphasized that it is important, at the same time, for a consistent participation at the parliamentary level to exist in adopting the necessary legislation.
He told Government members that "Romanians are expecting a coherent implementation plan, with realistic terms and persons responsible, which would place the education system on the necessary track: one of coherence, of responsibility, of stability and of professionalism."
"The only train towards a better future is education. Only thus can we offer to children and youths in Romania the chance to fully profit from the opportunities that a modern economy and a democratic society has to offer. Romania is facing a marked demographic decline. We don't have the time to waste the potential of our youths. We cannot afford to prepare them with instruments from the past for the needs of the future. We are not allowed to leave any child behind! We must act now!" said Iohannis.
"We have all the requisites to prioritize investments in education and to create the adequate framework for the reforms that Romanian education needs so much," he said, adding that the Educated Romania project benefits from important financial support through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), worth 3.6 billion euro.
According to the President, the solutions and targets of the project are ambitious and realistic, because "we cannot continue with such high school dropout rates, functional and scientific illiteracy rates."
"Today we will approve in Government sitting the memorandum for the 'Educated Romania' project," said Florin Citu, at the start of the sitting.