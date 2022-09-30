Iohannis: EU, Romania included, will never recognize illegal referendums orchestrated by Russia

President Klaus Iohannis announces that the members of the European Council have adopted, on Friday, a joint declaration "firmly" rejecting and condemning the "illegal" annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson by Russia.

"Today, together with the other members of the European Council, we have adopted a joint declaration in which we firmly reject and unequivocally condemn Russia's illegal annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson. The European Union, including Romania, does not recognize and will never recognize the illegal referendums orchestrated by Russia, in serious violation of the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the head of state wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Through the joint declaration, the signatories request all states and international organizations to reject the annexation of the four regions by Russia.

"The European Union, including Romania, is firmly with Ukraine. We will continue to offer strong economic, military, social and financial support to Ukraine," President Iohannis further wrote.AGERPRES