Iohannis: German companies in Romania play a pioneering role in development of dual system professional training.

German companies in Romania play a pioneering role in the development of dual vocational training, President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday on the occasion of a visit to Sibiu city, together with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Iohannis also expressed his hope that German investments to Romania will continue to expand in the coming period, told Agerpres.

"Sibiu was and remains a model for the harmonious coexistence of various ethnicities. Also, Sibiu is a city where many German investors have chosen to come and establish promising businesses, capable of creating jobs. The quality of German investments is highly appreciated in Romania and I hope that these investments will continue to expand in the coming period, not only here, but throughout the country. I would also like to emphasize the importance attached to cooperation for the development of the dual system professional training, a field where German companies in Romania play a pioneering role. They provide a valuable model for our entire education system and for the economy too, so that we can train top competent young people, capable of adapting to the challenges of the future economy," the head of the state said at an official lunch with his German counterpart.

Iohannis pointed out that the long-standing Romanian-German friendship has now reached an unprecedented point of development.

"We have a substantial bilateral and European political cooperation and, above all, we have strong interpersonal ties which are due to the people, particularly the Romanian community in Germany and the German minority in Romania. This is the foundation on which we build together a united Europe, which ensures us a prosperous future in the face of numerous global challenges," President Iohannis said.

In his turn, the President of the Federal Republic of Germany highlighted the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries.

"Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, we have considerably reinforced NATO's eastern flank and substantially expanded our security policy cooperation. Both within the European Union and NATO, our countries work together closely in a trust-based relationship, especially in these difficult times, and I think we are all aware of the importance of our cohesion and our joint support for Ukraine these days," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said according to the official translation.

He brought to mind that the Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East in Sibiu also comprises German servicemen.

Steinmeier also mentioned that at one point Sibiu was "the capital of the Transylvanian Saxons".

"Even though many of you have left Romania in difficult conditions, you kept close ties to this place. This was impressively evident at the 2017 great meeting of Transylvanian Saxons that saw around 17,000 people from all over the world gather here, all with a common denominator - their Transylvanian roots," Frank-Walter Steinmeier said, adding that a new such meeting is scheduled for next year.

The President of Germany is paying a state visit to Romania May 24 through May 26. In Sibiu, the two heads of state met with representatives of the German community in Romania and visited the 'Samuel von Brukenthal' National College. They are also going to visit the fortified Evangelical Church in the commune of Cristian.