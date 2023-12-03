Iohannis highlights importance of involvement of young people in order to effectively manage climate change

President Klaus Iohannis emphasized, on Sunday, during a meeting with representatives of the European Youth Forum, the importance of involving young people in the efficient management of climate change and of acquiring the right skills to actively participate in the green transition

According to a press release from the Presidential Administration sent to AGERPRES on Sunday, the meeting took place during the participation of the head of state in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP28), in Dubai.

The discussions took place in the context of Romania joining the Declaration on the Common Agenda for Education and Climate Change at COP28, as a founding partner.

Klaus Iohannis showed that education is an important tool to change mindsets and facilitate solving the current challenges facing society, among which those related to climate change and the environment occupy an important place.

During the meeting, the head of state also highlighted the steps our country is currently taking to increase access to education on climate change and the environment at the national and international level. The "Green Week" program was discussed, included in the structure of the school year in Romania, starting this year.

Also, president Klaus Iohannis mentioned the national measures to adapt to climate change, including those related to preparing young people and children to respond to emergency situations, the incidence of which will increase in the context of climate change.

In turn, the young people presented the motivation to participate in COP28 and the desire to collaborate more closely with the authorities in managing climate change.

At the same time, they brought up topics that they consider a priority for the young generation, in the context of climate change: the inclusion of young people's points of view in decision-making, education and the development of skills to be able to participate successfully in the emerging green economy.

The Declaration on the Common Agenda for Education and Climate Change at COP28 foresees the continuation of global efforts to build intelligent educational systems from the point of view of climate change through four pillars of action: increasing the degree of sustainability of schools, integrating climate education into the school curriculum, adequate training of teachers and revigorating the communities through education. The declaration also provides for specific measures related to mitigating and adapting to climate change in an educational context, as well as investments in education.

The European Youth Forum is the largest youth representation platform at the European level, with over 100 member youth organizations, being supported in its activity by the European Union and the Council of Europe. The main areas of interest of the European Youth Forum are: education, finding a quality job for young people, protecting the Planet and including young people in democratic consultation processes.