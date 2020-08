Iohannis: I am against party-switching; it is a serious disease of Romanian politics

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he does not see "with good eyes" the National Liberal Party (PNL) snatching members from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), adding that party-switching is "a serious disease" of Romanian politics.

"I do not look favourably on that snatching. I have always been and still am against party-switching. Party-switching is a serious disease of Romanian politics and whenever I had the opportunity I spoke out publicly against it. I never changed my political affiliation," Iohannis told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.