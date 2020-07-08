Iohannis: I call on Parliament to urgently debate law clarifying quarantine and isolation

President Klaus Iohannis Wednesday called on Parliament to "urgently" debate the draft law clarifying quarantine and isolation.

"It's the time to set aside the political differences and concentrate on solutions which are absolutely necessary in this period, and, in this sense, I call on Parliament to urgently debate the law clarifying quarantine and isolation to give back to the authorities this extremely important instrument during the pandemic," said the head of state.

According to him, some politicians "are attempting to electorally exploit" the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We must be very careful at what some people are saying because, in this period, instead of everybody trying to be on the same side, rather than politicians supporting the Government and together convincing Romanians that it's a very, very serious matter, we see that there are politicians trying to electorally exploit this pandemic. It's a wrong way and, from this point of view, I want to address both politicians and Parliament. We are in a very complicated situation," Iohannis said.

The President visited on Wednesday the Cantacuzino Institute.