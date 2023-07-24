Iohannis: I firmly condemn Russia's attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on Danube, very close to Romania

President Klaus Iohannis "firmly" condemns the recent attacks by Russia against Ukraine, on the Danube, near the border with Romania.

"I strongly condemn Russia's recent attacks against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure on the Danube, which is very close to Romania. This escalation, which took place recently, presents a serious risk in terms of security on the Black Sea. It also affects the transit of grain from Ukraine in the near future and implicitly global food security," the Romanian president said on Twitter on Monday.

AGERPRES