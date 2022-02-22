Iohannis: I have decided with Poland's President to organise extraordinary B9 Format Summit in Warsaw on Friday

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday that together with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda he decided to organise an extraordinary Bucharest 9 (B9) Format Summit in Warsaw on Friday, in the context of the security situation in the region.

"I have discussed today with Poland's President Andrzej Duda about the serious security situation in the Black Sea region, following Russia's actions, which blatantly violate international law. Consequently, we have decided to organise an extraordinary Bucharest (B9) Format Summit in Warsaw on Friday, February 25, to coordinate our response and to prove our unity. We are by Ukraine's side!," the Romanian President wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, Agerpres.ro informs.

Earlier in the day, in a Twitter post, President Iohannis was informing that he had a telephone conversation with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda on the serious security situation in the Black Sea region following Russia's actions, as well as the joint measures to be taken inside NATO and in the Bucharest 9 format.