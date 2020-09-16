 
     
Iohannis: I will discuss with JusMin about number of prosecutors delegated for European Prosecutor's Office

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that he will have a discussion with the Justice Minister, Catalin Predoiu, for clarifications regarding the number of prosecutors delegated by Romania to the European Prosecutor's Office and made a parallel with Germany, mentioning that ten prosecutors from Romania "doesn't sound so bad."

"I heard about this exchange of correspondence. I will clarify in a few days how things stand. In the meantime I have studied a little what others are doing. Many European states are making available 2, 3, 4, 5 prosecutors. Let's take a big country: Germany is making available 11 prosecutors. I believe that 10 from Romania doesn't sound so bad on this list. But I will see. I will have a discussion with the Minister of Justice. He will probably tell me how this number was reached. I believe that there were discussions also with the prosecutor's offices and after I am totally clear, I will be able to give you a deeper answer," said Iohannis in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace.

The head of state will have a phone conversation, on Wednesday evening, with the Justice Minister on this topic.

